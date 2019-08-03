Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
Three Pakistani spies arrested from Hisar for leaking sensitive information about army

The police recovered mobile video clips, photographs and some WhatsApp voice messages from their possession.

Hisar Updated on: August 03, 2019 11:51 IST
Representative News Image

Three Pakistani spies arrested from Hisar for leaking sensitive information about army

Three persons have been arrested from Hisar in Haryana for spying on Indian Army and sharing secret and sensitive information with their handlers in Pakistan.

The arrested accused have been identified as 34-year-old Ragib, 28-year-old Mehtab and Khalid who hail from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested suspects were employed as labourers in the construction of new mess building in the Army cantonment area. Three persons have been arrested from Hisar in Haryana for spying on Indian Army and sharing secret and sensitive information with their handlers in Pakistan.

They have been taken into custody by the police and an investigation is currently underway in the matter.

