Indian spy arrested from Punjab province, claims Pakistan; investigation underway

Image Source : PTI Arrested Indian spy, claims Pakistan Police

Police claimed to have arrested an "Indian spy" in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Local media quoted police saying that they arrested an Indian national who "admitted" himself to be a spy.

Police said the "spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Police said Lakshman was arrested while entering D G Khan from Balochistan province.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

