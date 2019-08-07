Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
IN PHOTOS: Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours

The 67-year-old veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Her body was kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage. 

New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2019 21:43 IST
The last rites of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were held at the Dayanand crematorium on Lodhi Road, New Delhi with full state honours.

The 67-year-old veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Her body was kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP stalwart LK Advani, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and senior leaders of other parties attended the funeral. 

