IN PHOTOS: Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours

The last rites of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were held at the Dayanand crematorium on Lodhi Road, New Delhi with full state honours.
The 67-year-old veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Her body was kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP stalwart LK Advani, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and senior leaders of other parties attended the funeral.