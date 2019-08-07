Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at protest in Rajghat | Video

When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at protest in Rajghat | Video

Sushma Swaraj was fiery, fiesty and indefatigable. She was a leader who fit many roles in her long political leader. Not just an exemplar orator, Swaraj had varied hues to her personality. One such sight of this lively lady continues to flash in our memories, when she broke into a dance during a protest.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 7:56 IST
Watch Video: When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at a

Watch Video: When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at a protest in Rajghat

Our beloved leader, Sushma Swaraj, has left for the heavenly abode. Ever since the tragic news of her demise broke out late Tuesday night, the nation, and infact, the world, has been in utter shock. 

She was fiery, fiesty and indefatigable. She was a leader who fit many roles in her long political career. Not just an exemplar orator, Swaraj had varied hues to her personality. One such sight of this lively lady continues to flash in our memories, when she broke into a dance during a protest.

It was the year 2011. BJP leaders were spending that Sunday night (June 5) at Rajghat in New Delhi to protest government's controversial handling of Baba Ramdev and his fast against corruption. Sushma Swaraj who also joined the protest, broke into a festive mood. She danced to the tune of popular patriotic songs to boost the morale of the party cadres. 

However, the Congress party castigated Sushma Swaraj for dancing at the protest, making certain unhealthy remarks. But, an unfazed Swaraj said: "We will sing, swing and dance on patriotic songs till our last breath."

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 late Tuesday night. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySushma Swaraj passes away at 67; mortal remains to be kept at BJP HQ, last rites at 3 pm today | Updates Next StoryHeavy rains disrupt normal life; more showers on forecast in Delhi, Mumbai today  