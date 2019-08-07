When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at protest in Rajghat | Video

Watch Video: When Sushma Swaraj broke into a dance at a protest in Rajghat

Our beloved leader, Sushma Swaraj, has left for the heavenly abode. Ever since the tragic news of her demise broke out late Tuesday night, the nation, and infact, the world, has been in utter shock.

She was fiery, fiesty and indefatigable. She was a leader who fit many roles in her long political career. Not just an exemplar orator, Swaraj had varied hues to her personality. One such sight of this lively lady continues to flash in our memories, when she broke into a dance during a protest.

It was the year 2011. BJP leaders were spending that Sunday night (June 5) at Rajghat in New Delhi to protest government's controversial handling of Baba Ramdev and his fast against corruption. Sushma Swaraj who also joined the protest, broke into a festive mood. She danced to the tune of popular patriotic songs to boost the morale of the party cadres.

However, the Congress party castigated Sushma Swaraj for dancing at the protest, making certain unhealthy remarks. But, an unfazed Swaraj said: "We will sing, swing and dance on patriotic songs till our last breath."

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 late Tuesday night. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.