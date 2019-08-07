Sushma Swaraj No More: Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end, mourns PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people"

These are the words PM Narendra Modi chose to mourn after the news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death was made public.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

He described Sushma Swaraj as a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.

She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to."

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Prime Minister further said the Sushma Swaraj set high standards in every ministry she handled.

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

During PM Narendra Modi's first term in the office, Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister. PM Modi lauded her work.

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he tweeted.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Ending his tweets on an emotional pitch, he termed Sushma Swaraj's demise, a "personal loss"

"Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019