Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise to Smriti Irani: 'I have an axe to grind with you Didi'

Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise to Smriti Irani

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has left us all, in pain, and deep shock. She had an affectionate bond with everyone, be it on the professional front or her personal being.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, however, had a complain to make to her dear Didi. Irani said she left without fulfiling a promise to her and Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader remembered how Sushma Swaraj had asked her daughter, Bansuri, to pick a restaurant for them to go out on lunch. However, destiny had something else in store. This wish of Irani remains unfulfilled.

"I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us."

I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 late Tuesday night. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

