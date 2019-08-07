Sushma Swaraj: A law graduate, a firebrand leader who attracted youth much before Twitter

Sushma Swaraj, a lady of many first, is no more. Condolences have not stopped pouring in since the news of the 67-year-old's death came out of New Delhi's All India Medical Institue. Twitter and social media sites like Facebook and WhatsApp are filled with the news of her death and people want to pay their last tributes.

Many in the post-Twitter generation remember Sushma Swaraj as the external affairs minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet who distinguished herself with an active presence on social media, often replying to requests for help from Indians abroad.

She truly was a leader who took Raisina Hills to the common man's doors.

But much before she was made the external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj was popular among youth. With Jayprakash Narayan leading the revolt during Emergency of 1975, Sushma established her as an orator who could capture the imagination with clear and direct speeches. She became a role model for many girls in college.

Slowly she established her self as a huge crowd puller who was next only to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sushma Swaraj received a law degree and her political career took off in the 1970s closely associated with socialist leaders. She actively opposed an emergency rule imposed in 1975 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress party. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and rose to become one of its top leaders.

She was a member of the Haryana state legislature from 1977 to 1982 and again from 1987 to 1990. She then entered national politics and served as an information and broadcasting minister, parliamentary affairs minister and health minister.

She also served as the chief minister of Delhi in the late 1990s.

She was an exemplary parliamentarian who championed the cause of the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament. She spoke with conviction and fluent Hindi struck an instant chord with people.

Sushma Swaraj was a leader who earned respect even from her political opponents. She was available for her people even during odd hours. Her husband Swaraj Kaushal in a letter after she refused to take any post in Modi 2.0 government, how he tried hard for years to convince her to give up active politics seeing her deteriorating health.

Sushma Swaraj's, Swaraj Kaushal is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a former governor of Mizoram state. Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri, also an advocate.

Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi described Swaraj as "an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional parliamentarian with friendships across party lines."

Her demise comes exactly a year after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise in August of 2018.

India will surely feel the void of a leader. RIP Sushma Swaraj.