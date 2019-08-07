Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
  Madam, I am running behind you for last 46 years: Husband Swaraj Kaushal's heartfelt letter to Sushma Swaraj

Madam, I am running behind you for last 46 years: Husband Swaraj Kaushal's heartfelt letter to Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal had penned an emotional letter to the Former External Affairs Minister when she had decided to step out of the Narendra Modi Ministry due to health reasons. Swaraj Kaushal had thanked Sushma Swaraj for deciding to not contest any further elections. Read the full letter below.

New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 10:24 IST
Swaraj Kaushal had penned an emotional letter to Sushma Swaraj 

A heartfelt post by Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal has come to fore. The letter was penned at the time when Sushma Swaraj had decided to quit the Narendra Modi Ministry due to health reasons. In the letter, the husband of former External Affairs Minister has thanked her for her decision to no longer contest any elections. "I remember there was a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running," Swaraj Kaushal wrote in his letter. 

"You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon," the letter stated. 

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year old. Please, I am also running out of breath," Swaraj Kaushal had written in his letter. 

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The former Union minister was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 PM in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.

Video: Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away, top leaders mourn her death

