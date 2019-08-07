Madam, I am running behind you for last 46 years: Husband Swaraj Kaushal's heartfelt letter to Sushma Swaraj

Image Source : PTI Swaraj Kaushal had penned an emotional letter to Sushma Swaraj

A heartfelt post by Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal has come to fore. The letter was penned at the time when Sushma Swaraj had decided to quit the Narendra Modi Ministry due to health reasons. In the letter, the husband of former External Affairs Minister has thanked her for her decision to no longer contest any elections. "I remember there was a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running," Swaraj Kaushal wrote in his letter.

"You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon," the letter stated.

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year old. Please, I am also running out of breath," Swaraj Kaushal had written in his letter.

Swaraj Kaushal's letter to Sushma Swaraj

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The former Union minister was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 PM in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj had just moved to her new house with husband Swaraj Kaushal in June | Pictures

Also Read | PM Modi turns emotional as he pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

Video: Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away, top leaders mourn her death