PM Modi turns emotional as he pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all emotional as he paid tribute to Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late Tuesday night.

Moments after Sushma Swaraj's death, PM Modi said that a glorious chapter in Indian politics had come to an end.

He described her demise as a "personal loss".

"India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said he could not forget how the former external affairs minister worked tirelessly.

"Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," he said.

With her death, a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end, he added.

Modi said Swaraj was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines," he said.

"She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he added.

Describing her as an excellent administrator, the prime minister said Swaraj set high standards in every ministry she handled.

"She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said.