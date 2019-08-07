Sushma Swaraj had just moved to her new house with husband Swaraj Kaushal in June | Pictures

Image Source : AP Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left for her hevenly abode late on Tuesday. The news of her demise came as a wave of grief which struck the nation. Sushma Swaraj had suffered a massive cardiac arrest after which she was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS. The former Union Minister, who had survived a kidney transplant just a few years back, passed away at nearly 10 pm.

It was just in June this year, when the former Union Minister had moved to a new home in New Delhi. The development came soon after the former External Affairs Minister had vacated her official residence.

Sushma Swaraj had got married to Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975. The couple were colleagues too as they both worked in the Rajya Sabha from 2000 to 2004.

In the pictures, Sushma Swaraj and her husband could be seen spending time together, now that she was no longer into the Ministry.

Several top political paid their tributes to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj ever since the news of her death broke. Her mortal remains have been kept at her residence, where leaders are paying tributes to her.

The last rites of Sushma Swaraj will be performed at 3 pm today.

Who is Swaraj Kaushal

A criminal lawyer by profession, Swaraj Kaushal married Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in July 1975. He became India’s youngest Advocate General at the age of 34. Swaraj Kaushal also served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He was also a member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. Presently, Swaraj Kaushal serves as a senior advocate with the Supreme Court of India.

