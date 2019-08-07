Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67; mortal remains to be kept at BJP HQ, last rites at 3 pm today | Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away, last rites to be performed at 3 pm today

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at Delhi's AIIMS after she had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Her mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters for three hours on Wednesday, for party workers and leaders to pay tributes. The last rites of Sushma Swaraj will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm today.

Here are the Updates:

07:21 am: Sushma Swaraj ji's demise personally saddens me. She was an able politician, administrator and a good orator. Her personality was very friendly, even with members of opposition. I pray to nature to give her family the strength to cope with this loss, says Mayawati

07:18 am: BSP chief Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi. Sushma Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ai1KLgPDoj — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

A pall of gloom descended at the hospital as the news of her death left everyone in shock.

A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister.

Among those who visited Sushma Swaraj at the hospital were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Expressing grief over her demise, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "Her loss is irreparable and the void left by her can never be filled. It's a huge loss to the party and the nation."

The body was later taken to her residence in New Delhi.

Nadda told reporters the body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12-3 pm for people to pay respects on Wednesday after which it will be taken to Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites.

Talking to reporters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We used to address her as 'didi' and the respect she commanded was phenomenal. She was fine in the morning and then suddenly we got this news. It is a painful loss for me and for the nation."

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also grieved the loss, saying Swaraj had guided him in his career and "she was a leader liked by everyone, from the ruling to the opposition parties".

Her contribution in the external affairs ministry is substantial as she left a mark in the field, he said.

