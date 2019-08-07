This is what Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve an hour before her death

Come meet me and collect your Re 1 fee: Sushma Swaraj told Kulbhushan's lawyer hour before her death

Around an hour before she was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday evening, BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj telephoned Kulbhushan Jadhav's lawyer Harish Salve, who represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to visit her on Wednesday at 6 pm to collect his fee of Re 1.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, recalling his "emotional conversation" with Swaraj told reporters: “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said, ‘you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’. I said, ‘of course, I have to come to collect that precious fee’. She said, ‘come and meet me tomorrow at 6 o’clock’,” Salve told Times Now.

“She was such a tall leader and a fine leader. She stood for everything,” he added.

Salve, one of the top lawyers in India, represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the case pertaining to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism".

Swaraj had welcomed the ICJ’s verdict, calling it “a great victory” for India.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at Delhi's AIIMS after she had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Her mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters for three hours on Wednesday, for party workers and leaders to pay tributes. The last rites of Sushma Swaraj will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm today.

