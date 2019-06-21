Statistics not parameter for crime control: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said "statistics are not a parameter for crime control" and faith of the people is the actual standard.

Chairing a review meeting of the Home department here, he referred to recent incidents of crime in the state and said, "Statistics are not a parameter for crime control. The actual standard is the faith of people, and we have to prove ourselves on this front."

"Incidents occur in the districts, but the SPs/SSPs are unaware about it. They have to be informed from the state capital, then they reach the spot. This type of formality will not work," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said that he himself is going to undertake divisional review, and if any complaint is received, then action will be initiated on the spot, which will set an example.

He also observed that despite meeting of the DMs and SPs/SSPs, there is no reduction in crime, and senior officials are not seen in foot-patrolling.

Making another strong observation on the functioning of the department, the UP Chief Minister said, "Questions being raised on law and order, is itself a question on the relevance of the department."

"An atmosphere should be built so that such questions are not raised. For this, the head of the department should decided his accountability and that of his team. Every week, the law and order situation should be reviewed. The prosecution should be so fast that it becomes an example for criminals and instils fear in them."

He said, "Do not let any criminal loose. To uphold public trust, deal strictly and effectively with those who commit crime against women and girls."

Adityanath also directed officials to take effective action on crime against minorities and SC/ST, and said that there should not be any lynching incidents in the state.

"Our priority is the common man, and he should be satisfied. Prisons should not become a refuge for criminals and criminal conduct. Those who are responsible for it will be marked and a list would be prepared and strict action will be taken," he said.

The chief minister said that within a month or two of the occurrence of an incident, the convicts should be punished.

There should not be a single incident of loot anywhere in the state, he said and remarked that there should also be a mechanism for sanctioning holidays in the police department.

He said that the basic education officer and the district school inspector should meet the principal, women inspector and other lady police officers for safety of girl child. Awareness of traffic related information should be done through schools and colleges.

Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, DGP OP Singh, Principal Secretary, Home Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi and media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar were also present at the meeting.