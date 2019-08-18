Speeding Jaguar rams into Mercedes in Kolkata, 2 pedestrians killed

Image Source : TWITTER Speeding Jaguar rams into Mercedes in Kolkata

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed on Friday night when a speeding Jaguar crashed into a Mercedes Sedan. The victims had taken shelter under a Kolkata Police Traffic post, which was also uprooted from its concrete base during the accident. Both the victims had come to the city for medical treatment. They were declared dead at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

The deceased persons were identified as Kazi Mohammad Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (28). Another Bangladeshi citizen escaped with injuries. The accident took place near Shakespeare Sarani police station.

The Jaguar was speeding at over 100 km per hour when the accident happened. The driver of Jaguar, who had fled after the incident, was later arrested. Occupants of the Mercedes were also injured but were released after initial treatment.

Police said the arrested was the son of a renowned restaurant chain, famed for its biryani dishes.