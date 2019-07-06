Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE RJ arrested for LJP worker's death in hit and run case in Delhi

A radio jockey (RJ) has been arrested in connection with a hit and run case in which a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) worker died last week, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Radio City RJ Ankit Gulati's speeding SUV rammed into LJP worker Dheeraj Kumar's bike at Windsor Place early last Sunday leaving him badly injured. He was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Gulati, who was returning from Ashoka Hotel, reportedly fled from the accident spot. Police said he was arrested on Friday night.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met family members of the deceased and ordered a magisterial enquiry in the accident.

