Patna: 3 children mowed down by speeding SUV; driver beaten to death

At least 3 children were killed, while 1 another one was injured after a speeding car ran over them in Bihar's Patna. The incident was reported from Agam Kuan area of the city on Tuesday.

According to reports, the children were sleeping on a footpath in the area, when they were mowed down by a speeding SUV.

Later, locals in the area staged protest over the incident and thrashed the driver to death.

Another occupant in the car also received serious injuries in the incident.

The driver of the SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol, alleged locals.

