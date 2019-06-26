Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Patna: 3 children mowed down by speeding SUV; driver beaten to death

Patna: 3 children mowed down by speeding SUV; driver beaten to death

The driver of the SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol, alleged locals.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 10:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bihar: 3 children mowed down by speeding SUV 

At least 3 children were killed, while 1 another one was injured after a speeding car ran over them in Bihar's Patna. The incident was reported from Agam Kuan area of the city on Tuesday. 

According to reports, the children were sleeping on a footpath in the area, when they were mowed down by a speeding SUV. 

Later, locals in the area staged protest over the incident and thrashed the driver to death.

Another occupant in the car also received serious injuries in the incident. 

The driver of the SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol, alleged locals. 

Also Read | Cop arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar

Video: Bihar DGP questions his department, shares video on Facebook

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHarassment, rapes, crimes against women have become daily affair in Uttar Pradesh: Congress Next StoryBareilly: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son dies after his car collides with truck  