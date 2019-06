Image Source : PTI Cop arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar

A policeman was on Tuesday arrested for consuming liquor in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, a dry state, the police said.

Dilip Kumar, in-charge of the Kharik police station, was arrested by District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nidhi Rani while having liquor at the police station.

The medical test confirmed alcohol in his blood. He was produced in a court that remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.