Expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu announces new political party

New Delhi:

Amid speculation that she might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being expelled from Congress, Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of her own political party. In a social media post, she revealed the name Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP). Sidhu shared a detailed message on X along with an image carrying the party’s name.

Calling it a “much-awaited announcement,” she said the idea had been in the works for some time. According to her, the decision came after closely observing the performance of current political leaders and feeling the need for a new alternative.

In her message, Sidhu said that the party aims to focus on public service, justice and accountability.

She wrote that the initiative is about “giving back to the people what they truly deserve,” adding that it is driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards the country. Describing the formation as a “divine intervention,” she said like-minded individuals have come together with confidence and determination to work across states with a shared goal of peace and justice.

‘To focus on Punjab’s lost glory’

Sidhu, who is also the wife of former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, placed special emphasis on Punjab. She expressed a vision of restoring the state’s “lost glory” and turning it into a “Golden State” built on values like love, sharing, freedom and selfless service.

According to her, the aim is to build “a government of the people, for the people and by the people,” while encouraging spiritual growth and a sense of purpose among citizens. Sidhu spoke about working with “higher consciousness” and following the path of truth and love.

She added that the movement would focus on “healing the wounded souls” of people, guided by faith and collective strength.

Key details awaited

While the announcement has created buzz, key details about the party’s structure, leadership team and official launch are yet to be revealed.