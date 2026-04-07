Iran plans human chains to shield energy sites as Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline approaches

Tehran:

Iran has announced plans to form a human chain around its key energy facilities as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump draws near. The move comes amid rising tensions over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments.

The country’s Ministry of Sports and Youth has called on young Iranians to take part in the demonstration, Al Jazeera reported. Athletes, artists and students have been urged to gather around nuclear and energy sites from 2:00 pm local time on Tuesday.

The planned show of unity, named the “Human Chain of Iran’s Youth for a Bright Future,” is intended to send a message against foreign attacks on the nation’s infrastructure. Iran’s Deputy of Youth Affairs, Alireza Rahimi, said in a video message that the youth had suggested forming the human ring themselves.

“We will stand hand in hand to say attacking public infrastructure is a war crime,” he said in a social media post.

The demonstration follows a warning from Trump, who has given Iran until Tuesday 8:00 pm ET to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US President has repeatedly threatened action against Iran’s bridges and power plants if the deadline is missed. He has also set another deadline till Tuesday midnight before Iran to materialise a deal with the US.

Trump’s stark warning

The US President also stressed that he was “not at all” concerned about committing potential war crimes while issuing the threats against Iran. His comments and the approaching deadline have heightened fears of conflict in the Middle East.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night. And that night might be tomorrow night," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

Iran rejects US’ 45-day ceasefire proposal

Iran has turned down a 45-day ceasefire proposal, insisting instead on a permanent end to the conflict. The country conveyed its response through Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, cited by the Associated Press, on Monday that Tehran would only accept an end to the war if there were guarantees that it would not face future attacks.

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