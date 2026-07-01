Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?

Mumbai:

Andheri Subway is closed after heavy rain caused waterlogging in Mumbai. Heavy overnight rain has also disrupted normal life, with commuters reporting long delays on social media platform X. Police personnel were also deployed at the site to divert traffic and prevent accidents in affected areas. The Andheri subway was also witnessed flooding on Monday and Tuesday following heavy rainfall. Even as the water receded later in the day, fresh overnight showers led to renewed waterlogging, prompting authorities to close the key east-west connector once again.

Waterlogging, traffic disruptions reported in Mumbai

The monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, triggering widespread civic chaos, traffic disruptions, and a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The heavy downpour led to multiple tree-falling incidents across the western suburbs, severely choking key arterial roads.

(Image Source : PTI (FILE))Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday.

An uprooted tree near the DN Nagar Metro Station damaged a transit bus and crushed nearby objects, halting local traffic.

On the Eastern Freeway, low visibility and slick conditions resulted in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning. Another massive tree fell across Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri. Fire tenders and municipal workers equipped with mechanised tree-cutting machinery were deployed to clear the obstruction.

Visuals showed heavily compromised visibility and slow-moving traffic as rain lashed Mumbai. A two-vehicle collision was reported on the freeway, causing further delays; detailed reports on injuries from the crash are awaited.

(Image Source : PTI)IMD says there is no respite from rain in the coming week.

Are schools, colleges closed in Mumbai today?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or district administration has not issued any notification regarding the closure of educational institutions in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. However, parents and students need to check with their respective school about updates on closure of institutes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy showers and intermittent thunderstorms across Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of weak structures and heavily wooded areas.

11-year-old student killed and others injured after tree falls on school bus

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old student was killed and several others were injured when a massive tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur, as heavy rain and strong winds battered the financial capital.

The fatal incident occurred on Road Number 11 in Chembur when a large tree uprooted by fierce winds collapsed directly onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School.

The impact trapped several occupants inside the vehicle. Local residents and the bus conductor rushed to rescue the children, while emergency response teams deployed specialised cutting tools to clear the debris and extract those trapped. One student succumbed to severe injuries, while several others were rushed to Zen Hospital and Jain Hospital for emergency treatment.

The IMD has warned that the relief from the downpour is unlikely anytime soon, upgrading its warnings for the region: Orange Alert for Konkan Region as Heavy to very heavy persistent rainfall along the coast; Orange Alert for Pune District (Ghats) with intense rainfall over the mountain passes; risk of minor landslides and Yellow Alert for Pune City with light to moderate continuous rainfall.

Fresh monsoon rains cause widespread disruption across Mumbai

Fresh monsoon rains on Wednesday caused widespread disruption across Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, leading to traffic snarls, severe waterlogging, and a fatal accident in the suburbs.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. It may update it later today, depending on the weather conditions. The metropolis, however, received moderate rainfall during 24 hours, ending at 8 am. The eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall of 40.62 mm, followed by the island city at 26.03 mm and the western suburbs at 22.47 mm, officials said.

A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 12.35 pm, while another high tide of 3.61 metres is likely at 12.20 am on Wednesday. Low tides are expected at 6.44 pm and 6.07 am on Wednesday. According to civic officials, traffic was slow on city roads and public transport services were running normally.

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