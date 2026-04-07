Rescue or ruse: Iran accuses US of using operation to retrieve airman as cover to 'steal' uranium

Tehran:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of attempting to steal its enriched uranium under the guise of a rescue mission for a downed airman.

Speaking on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that Washington used the mission to recover the F-15E airman, whose aircraft was shot down by Iranian forces over its territory, as a cover to seize Tehran’s uranium.

Baghaei said the bid was successfully foiled by Iran, adding that the operation turned out to be a disaster for the US.

“The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran,” Middle East Eye quoted Baghaei as saying.

“The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all,” he added.

Trump shares details of airman’s rescue mission

Donald Trump stated that he authorised extensive military action to rescue two American soldiers who had entered Iranian territory after their F-15E aircraft was downed in a missile strike.

Emphasising the urgency of the operation, Trump said he directed the US armed forces to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe return of the personnel. “In the United States military, we leave no American behind,” he said.

According to his remarks, the second rescue mission involved a large-scale deployment of 155 aircraft. He noted that elements of deception were used during the operation to mislead opposing forces about the soldiers’ location, as thousands of personnel were actively searching for them.

Iran dismisses Trump’s threats

Iran has rejected recent warnings from US President Donald Trump, calling them “reckless” and without basis. According to Iranian state media, officials said such statements would not influence their ongoing military actions.

Press TV reported that a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters criticised the US president’s remarks. The spokesperson stated that the comments reflect repeated military setbacks and would not deter Iran’s stance.