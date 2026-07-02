Where did money deposited in bank come from? Ram Temple donation theft accused fails to give answer

Ayodhya:

As the investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya gathers pace, fresh revelations are coming to light. According to findings from the police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the embezzlement of temple donations was not a recent development but had been going on for a long time. Furthermore, sources said that during questioning, the accused failed to provide any explanation about the source of the money deposited in their bank accounts. However, investigators were able to access only the last 45 days of CCTV footage, on the basis of which eight accused were identified and arrested.

Where was the stolen money used?

During the investigation, the police are now thoroughly examining the bank accounts of the arrested accused. Initial findings have revealed that the stolen money was either used to deposit it into bank accounts or to purchase property. The most significant revelation is that the accused are unable to provide a convincing explanation for the large sums deposited in their bank accounts. The police are now continuously questioning them based on their bank transactions.

(Image Source : PTI (FILE))Accused of stealing Ram Temple donation, arrested by police.

Amount of theft increased during Maha Kumbh

The investigation also revealed that while relatively small amounts of offerings were previously stolen, the amount of offerings at the temple increased manifold during and after the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj. Consequently, the accused began stealing larger sums. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was held from January 13 to February 26, 2025. A large number of devotees from the Maha Kumbh traveled directly to Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla. During this period, Ayodhya witnessed a massive crowd, and the Ram Temple received record-breaking donations.

Bank records became the main basis

The SIT used 45 days of CCTV footage to capture suspicious activities of some employees while counting offerings. The accused were identified based on this footage. However, investigating officers say that the thefts had been ongoing for much longer. The accused also attempted to destroy previous evidence, but the records of money deposited in their bank accounts became crucial evidence against them.

Money was already being deposited in the bank

The investigation revealed that large sums of money had been regularly deposited into the bank accounts of all eight arrested accused for a considerable period. During interrogation, the accused were unable to explain the source of the money deposited in their accounts. This leads the police to suspect that the stolen money had been hidden through bank accounts for a long time.

(Image Source : PTI (FILE))Police reached the house of an accused in the Ram Temple offering theft case.

Ignoring rules led to increased irregularities

The investigation also revealed that security rules for counting donations were gradually abandoned. Key findings revealed by the investigation include:

Rules for counting donations at the collection center were consistently ignored.

Laxity was observed in searches conducted during employee movements.

Initially, counting employees were required to wear T-shirts and pants without pockets to prevent concealment of cash, but later, even this rule was not followed.

Comprehensive system was in place after consecration ceremony

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in 2024, elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees and the safe management of offerings. Forty donation boxes were installed at various locations throughout the temple complex. A collection center was established in the basement of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, where offerings were counted. The Trust also established strict safety regulations for the employees working there, but the investigation revealed that over time, compliance with these regulations weakened.

Did outsourced employees take over?

According to the investigation, when Lord Ram Lalla was seated in the temporary temple, the amount of offerings was limited. However, after he was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple, both the number of devotees and the offerings increased rapidly. In response to the increased workload, the bank began hiring outsourced employees to count the offerings. During the Maha Kumbh Mela, the large influx of devotees arriving in Ayodhya further increased the amount of offerings. At that time, approximately 40 employees were deployed to count the offerings. Investigating agencies believe that this is where the irregularities started.

Also Read: Over Rs 70 lakh cash, foreign currency seized as probe widens in Ram Mandir donation theft case

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