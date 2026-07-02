Mumbai rains: School holiday declared in Panvel, Uran, Palghar, Raigad, check when classes will resume

Mumbai:

Because of heavy rains and waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra, schools and colleges in some regions have announced holiday on Thursday. Civic bodies in Panvel, Uran, Palghar and Raigad have declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid the intense rainfall. And classes might resume after waterlogging becomes normal in these areas.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) kept the schools and open and have not issued any order on school closure.

The development comes as heavy rain triggered widespread disruption across Mumbai and its suburbs, with localities such as Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai reporting waterlogged roads that slowed traffic and inconvenienced commuters. Apart from this, Mumbai local train services were also hit after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line.

Three flights were diverted due to rains

Three flights were diverted due to rains. All of them have returned to Mumbai, an official said. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) monsoon report issued at 6 pm, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 49 mm between 8 am and 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 99 mm and 90 mm, respectively.

Colaba and Santacruz observatories record 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to the BMC's monsoon report.

Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 146.4 mm between 8 am and 7 pm, followed by Paspoli Powai Municipal School (142.8 mm) and the S Ward office at Bhandup (141.6 mm).

In the western suburbs, Nariyal Wadi School in Santacruz received 139.2 mm of rain, while the SWM Santacruz Workshop recorded 136.4 mm. Mumbai received comparatively lower rainfall, with the highest 76.8 mm recorded at the F North Ward (Matunga) office. Several parts of Mumbai had received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, but public transport services continued to operate, though with delays. The civic body said complaints of waterlogging were received from Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Kurla, Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund following intense rainfall and the afternoon high tide of 4.16 metres.

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Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?