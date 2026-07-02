Did Shreya Kalra's revelation about Akanksha Chamola cost her another lifeline in Lock Upp Season 2?

New Delhi:

The latest promo of Lock Upp Season 2 has left many viewers upset, especially fans of Akanksha Chamola, after it hinted that the actress may have lost another lifeline because of a secret revealed by fellow contestant Shreya Kalra.

The controversy began in the third episode, where Shreya disclosed one of Akanksha's personal secrets during a conversation with influencer Sufi Motiwala. It came only days after Akanksha had made headlines for revealing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced, a confession that marked her first secret on the show.

Akanksha is left shocked in the latest promo

The new promo picks up from that dramatic turn of events. In the clip, host Riteish Deshmukh asks Akanksha how many lifelines she thinks she has left. Without hesitation, she replies, 'Two.' Riteish then tells her otherwise, saying, 'No, just one. Here's how.' It can be seen from the promo that the hosts have played the video where Shreya shares the secret of Akanksha. At the end of the promo clip, it can be seen that Akanksha looks visibly upset about the occurrence, which shows that the occurrence was unexpected for her.

What really went on between Shreya and Sufi?

The disclosure comes in the wake of friction developing between Shreya and Akanksha in the house. After filing of a chargesheet against her by Akanksha as per the rules of the game, Shreya chose to reveal something that had been told to her in confidence.

Before saying anything, Shreya asked Sufi, 'Am I going to be a bad person if I reveal it?' Sufi replied, 'No, that's the game.'

Shreya then claimed that Akanksha is bisexual. The episode immediately cut to Akanksha, while Sufi questioned whether it was something that should be discussed publicly. He even suggested they leave it there, but Shreya disagreed.

She said that since the secret had now been used in the game, Akanksha would lose another lifeline, leaving her with just one. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes from the episode, with viewers divided over whether it was fair gameplay or a breach of trust.

Akanksha had already made a personal revelation

Akanksha's first major confession came during the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2. Asked to reveal a secret, she disclosed that she and husband Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now heading for a divorce.

'Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public,' she said on the show.

The announcement caught both the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, and the other contestants off guard, as the couple had never spoken publicly about their separation before.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Streaming on Netflix, Lock Upp Season 2 returned with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as hosts. The new season features contestants from television, social media and the entertainment industry, all navigating tasks, alliances and personal revelations inside the show's prison-themed setup.

Among this season's contestants are Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and several other familiar names. With only a few episodes out, the show has already found itself at the centre of several conversations online.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor in new promo, asks why he joined Lock Upp 2: 'Toh aap aaye hi kyun…'