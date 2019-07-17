Unhappy over order, Richa Bharti refuses to follow Ranchi court's Quran directive

Image Source : ANI Richa Bharti refuses to follow Ranchi court's Quran directive

Richa Bharti, who was asked by a Ranchi court to distribute copies of the Quran as punishment for a "communal" post on social media, refused to follow the court’s order. She added she would move a higher court.

"I am not going to accept the verdict. I will challenge it in a higher court,” Richa told a news channel.

She added, "I have done nothing wrong, so many people have posted so many things on Facebook. If you want to set an example then you must act against all."

Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh granted bail to Richa on Monday on the condition that she would have to distribute five copies of the Muslim holy book to five institutions. She has to submit the receipt of distributed copies to the court in 15 days.

To this end, advocates in Ranchi staged a protest against judge Manish Kumar Singh's order which asked Richa to distribute five copies of Quran.

"I have only shared the Facebook post. The person who posted it should have been arrested first. I will appeal against the court order in the High Court. Today I have been asked to distribute Quran and tomorrow I may be asked to accept Islam," Richa told reporters on Monday.

A case was registered against her at the Pithoria police station here by the Sadar Anjuman Islamia Committee last week for allegedly spreading communal hatred through her post, and she was arrested within hours.

Her arrest caused resentment among the Hindu community and some organisations even took out protest march.

