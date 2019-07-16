Ranchi court asks 19-year old girl to distribute five copies of Quran for her communal Facebook post

Richa Bharti has been asked to follow the order of the court within 15 days.

A 19-year old girl has been asked by a Ranchi court to distribute five copies of Quran as a punishment for her communal remarks.

Richa Bharti had written wrote a communal post on Facebook.

The Judicial Magistrate directed Richa Bharti to donate a copy of the holy book to Anjuman Islamia Committee and the remaining four to the libraries of different schools and colleges.

Richa is a first year student at a local college. She was arrested on Saturday night after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing objectionable communal content.

To this end, several Hindu organisations staged protests, demanding her release.

The court granted bail to Richa Bharti only after the two communities mutually agreed upon it and she submitted a personal bond of Rs 7,000 each.

Richa Bharti has been asked to follow the order of the court within 15 days.