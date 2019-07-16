Explained: Why did a Ranchi court ask 19-year-old Richa Bharti to donate Quran?

19-year-old Richa Bharti was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims. On Monday, she was granted bail by a Ranchi court but on a condition 'unheard-of'.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh granted condition bail to Richa Bharti, and asked her to submit one copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities. She was asked to submit four more copies of the holy book to different libraries in Ranchi. The court was in no mood to be nonchalant. The seriousness reflected in magistrate's order seeking receipt or acknowledgement of the donation within a fortnight.

Richa Bharti is a B.Com student. She was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

Richa Bharti was upset over the court order to distribute Quran, so much so that she has decided to move the High Court.

"I have only shared the Facebook post. The person who posted it should have been arrested first. I will appeal against the court order in the High Court. Today I have been asked to distribute Quran and tomorrow I may be asked to accept Islam," Richa told reporters.

Meanwhile, the controversy has kicked up a social media furore demanding the sacking of Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh. Twitterati are aggressively posting using the hashtags #RichaBharti and #SackManishSingh - Here's what they are saying:

How can such a young guy can become judge....does he even have required wisdom to pass judgement....we need judicial reforms so that incompetent people like Manish Singh don't end up becoming judge @rsprasad @narendramodi #SackManishSingh #RichaBharti https://t.co/l0i8gY0tp3 — aaditya אדיטיאה (@aadibdl) July 16, 2019

My support is for #RichaBharti The judge should be sacked immediately #SackManishSingh — Roshan Talekar (@roshantalekar) July 16, 2019

The name of the Judge who ordered a Hindu Girl to distribute Quran as a condition to get Bail is Manish Singh.



I demand immediate dismissal of him from the Judicial Services as he is not fit for this job.#SackManishSingh — Vibhor Anand 🇮🇳 (@vibhor_anand) July 16, 2019

#SackManishSingh How Can Any Judge Order As Pathetically As Manish Singh Did. Girl Is Brave This Judge Must Be Sacked And Asked To Ware Bangles, Sorry That Would Be An Insult To Bangles. — KUSH (@Ek__Hindustani_) July 16, 2019

Judicial Magistrate who asked #RichaBharti to distribute Quran must be sacked for infringement of fundamental right of a Citizen.

Cops also must be pulled up.



This is the state of affairs when minorities are less than 50% ,imaging when they cross 50%#SackManishSingh — Naina 🇮🇳 (@NaIna0806) July 16, 2019

