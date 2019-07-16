Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Explained: Why did a Ranchi court ask 19-year-old Richa Bharti to donate Quran

Explained: Why did a Ranchi court ask 19-year-old Richa Bharti to donate Quran

19-year-old Richa Bharti was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims. On Monday, she was granted bail by a Ranchi court but on a condition 'unheard-of'. Read more to know details.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 22:07 IST
Representative News Image

Explained: Why did a Ranchi court ask 19-year-old Richa Bharti to donate Quran? 

19-year-old Richa Bharti was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims. On Monday, she was granted bail by a Ranchi court but on a condition 'unheard-of'. 

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh granted condition bail to Richa Bharti, and asked her to submit one copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities. She was asked to submit four more copies of the holy book to different libraries in Ranchi. The court was in no mood to be nonchalant. The seriousness reflected in magistrate's order seeking receipt  or acknowledgement of the donation within a fortnight. 

Richa Bharti is a B.Com student. She was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

Richa Bharti was upset over the court order to distribute Quran, so much so that she has decided to move the High Court. 

"I have only shared the Facebook post. The person who posted it should have been arrested first. I will appeal against the court order in the High Court. Today I have been asked to distribute Quran and tomorrow I may be asked to accept Islam," Richa told reporters.

Meanwhile, the controversy has kicked up a social media furore demanding the sacking of Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh. Twitterati are aggressively posting using the hashtags #RichaBharti and #SackManishSingh - Here's what they are saying:

ALSO READ | Ranchi court asks 19-year old girl to distribute five copies of Quran for communal Facebook post

ALSO READ | Unhappy over court's Quran order, Hindu girl to move HC

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolice bust illegal racket of habit-forming drugs with arrest of Ludhiana-based chemist Next StoryWanted criminal Mehraj Sulemani held in Ghaziabad  