Unhappy over court's Quran order, Hindu girl to move HC

A 19-year-old woman, who was asked by a court here to distribute copies of the Quran as punishment for a "communal" post on social media, is unhappy over the directive and said she would move the High Court.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh granted bail to Richa Patel on Monday on the condition that she will distribute five copies of the Muslim holy book to five institutions. She has to submit the receipt of distributed copies to the court in 15 days.

"I have only shared the Facebook post. The person who posted it should have been arrested first. I will appeal against the court order in the High Court. Today I have been asked to distribute Quran and tomorrow I may be asked to accept Islam," Richa told reporters.

A case was registered against Patel at the Pithoria police station here by the Sadar Anjuman Islamia Committee last week for allegedly spreading communal hatred through her post, and she was arrested within hours.

Her arrest caused resentment among the Hindu community and some organisations even took out protest march.

