Rahul Gandhi thanks his 10 million Twitter followers

Rahul Gandhi, who has stepped down as Congress President, has amassed 10 million followers on Twitter and the Congress leader is gearing up to celebrate the "milestone" on Wednesday in Amethi, the Lok Sabha seat he lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers and supporters today," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi joined Twitter in April 2015. Compared to his 10 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, has 48.5 million followers on the social media platform.

During his visit to Gauriganj, the district headquarter, Gandhi will attend a closed door meeting of party workers at Nirmala Institute of Women's Education, party leaders told IANS

Gandhi was expected to discuss the reasons for his loss in the election.

