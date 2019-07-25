Well aware of the truth: Army Chief's response to Imran Khan's assertion on Pulwama attack

"We are well aware of the truth. And we don't have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment," General Rawat said.

"We are well aware of the truth," -- was Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's assertion that said Pulwama terror attack was an indigenous affair.

General Rawat, while speaking to reporters on Thursday, completely rebuffed the claims made by Imran Khan and said the Indian agencies had ample amount of proof to substantiate their claims.

He added, "Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to say."

Imran Khan had earlier said the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead was carried out by a Kashmiri youth and that Islamabad had got nothing to do with it.

Khan added even though terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, said to have its base in Pakistan, the country should not be blamed.

"A Kashmiri boy was radicalised after the brutalities of the Indian security forces and he carried out the attack, but suddenly Pakistan came into the limelight," Imran Khan said, on July 23, after a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

For the unversed, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 when a CRPF convoy was rammed into by a Jaish terrorist -- leading the relations between India and Pakistan to plummet even further.

On February 26, India conducted an airstrike on Pakistan's Balakot to destroy terror haven of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A day later, India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial dogfight with the respective air forces, leading to the capture of IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman.

Abhinandan was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture".

