President Kovind offers prayer at Varadaraja Perumal Temple

Image Source : PTI President Kovind offers prayer at Athi Varadar temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday had 'darshan' of Athi Varadar at Devarajaswami Temple in Kanchipuram.

The 12-foot idol of Athi Varadar (made out of fig tree), lying in a silver casket underwater in the temple tank for the past 40 years, was taken out on June 28 early morning.

Devotees were allowed to have 'darshan' for 48 days from July 1 to August 17 at the Devarajaswami temple, popularly known as Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

Earlier on his arrival here on two-day visit, Kovind was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others.

Kovind later flew to Kanchipuram in a helicopter, had 'darshan' of Athi Varadar and returned here.

The last time Athi Varadar was raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979.

Normally a person can have 'darshan' of Athi Varadar once or twice in a lifetime.

