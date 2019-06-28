Lord Athithi Varadar emerges from underwater after 40 years, Kanchipuram temple to open for devotees from July 1

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Lord Athithi Varadar emerges from under water after 40 years, Kanchipuram temple to open for devotees from July 1

Lord Athithi Varadar, raised once in 40 years, will be open for devotees from across the country in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram from July 1. Considered a holy pilgrimage site for Hindus, Kanchipuram is home to many temples, including Ulagalanda Perumal Temple.

The temple town of Kancheepuram is gearing up to receive lakhs of devotees hoping for a rare 'darshan' of the Aththi Varadar deity after a long gap of 40 years at Devarajaswamy Temple.

The 12-foot idol of Aththi Varadar (made out of fig tree), lying in a silver casket underwater in the temple tank for the past 40 years, was taken out on Friday early morning.

Devotees will be allowed in for 48 days from July 1 to August 17 at the Devarajaswamy temple, popularly known as Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

The last time Aththi Varadar was raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979, and before that in 1939.

Normally a person can have 'darshan' of Aththi Varadar once or twice in his or her lifetime.

"We are expecting between 30,000 - 50,000 devotees per day between July 1 and August 17. All the arrangements are in place. Three temporary bus stands have been built outside the town. Parking lots have been created outside the town for cars and other vehicles. Shuttle services will be operated to transport the devotees to the Varadaraja Perumal Temple," P. Ponniah, Collector, Kancheepuram District told IANS.

During the first 24 days, Aththi Varadar will bless the devotees in a lying posture and the next 24 days in standing posture.

