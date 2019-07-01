Lord Athithi Varadar rare darshan begins from today in Kanchipuram; here's how you can reach

Image Source : PTI Lord Athithi Varadar rare darshan begins from today in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram temple in Chennai is set to receive nearly 1 lakh devotees for a rare darshan of the Aththi Varadar deity, which reopens today after a gap of 40 years at Devarajaswamy Temple. The 12-foot idol of Aththi Varadar (made out of fig tree), lying in a silver casket underwater in the temple tank for the past 40 years, was taken out on Friday early morning.

Commenting on the re-opening of the temple, P. Ponniah, Collector, Kanchipuram district, said 30,000 - 50,000 devotees are expected per day between July 1 and August 17.

"We are expecting between 30,000 - 50,000 devotees per day between July 1 and August 17. All the arrangements are in place. Three temporary bus stands have been built outside the town. Parking lots have been created outside the town for cars and other vehicles. Shuttle services will be operated to transport the devotees to the Varadaraja Perumal Temple," Ponniah said.

The last time Aththi Varadar was raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979 and before that in 1939. Normally a person can have 'darshan' of Aththi Varadar once or twice in his or her lifetime.

Kanchipuram temple re-opened: Here's what to expect

# Heavy rush of devotees will be witnessed at the temple

# Devotees will be allowed in for 48 days from July 1 to August 17 at the Devarajaswamy temple

# Aththi Varadar will bless the devotees in a lying posture during the first 24 days

# During the next 24 days, Aththi Varadar will bless the devotees in standing posture

Kanchipuram temple: Timing and ticket fee



How to reach Kanchipuram temple

Devotees can reach Kanchipuram temple by road, by train or by flights

How to reach Kanchipuram by road

Kanchipuram and Chennai are inter-linked through bus routes. There are a number of private buses that ply on the route and also guide tourists on places to visit in Kanchipuram. Also, Bangalore is well connected to the place as it is located at a distance of 232 kms. Devotees should note that Kanchipuram is located at a distance of 67 kms from Chennai, 96 kms from Tirupati, 101 kms from Pondicherry and 252 kms from Tiruchchirappali.

How to reach Kanchipuram by train

Not many trains cross Kanchipuram, thus, the place has limited connectivity to other places by train. Chennai, Pondicherry, Nagaercoil and Madurai are the rail lines connected with it.

How to reach Kanchipuram by air

Devotees can land at Chennai International airport as it is located at a distance of 75 kms from Kanchipuram.

