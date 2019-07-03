Delhi temple vandalism case: 2 days after incident, locals perform aarti at Durga Mandir for harmony in area

Image Source : INDIA TV Image

Two days after vandalism in Durga Mandir located at the Durga Mandir Street in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, prayers and offerings once again commenced on Wednesday morning.

Aarti was performed for harmony in the area.

For allegedly vandalising the temple, two persons have been arrested and a minor apprehended, police said on Tuesday. However, cops declined to divulge further details.

On Tuesday evening, in the presence of Delhi police, people from the two communities (Hindu and Muslim) held discussions on ways to defuse the tension, which continued for the second day over the parking incident that happened on Sunday night.

Urging people to maintain peace, AAP leader Sanjay Singh Tuesday said strict action should be taken against those who vandalised a temple in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area.

A row over parking a scooter snowballed into a communal flare up on Sunday as a temple was vandalised in the old Delhi locality.

Singh said vandalising of the temple was an inexcusable crime and law would take strict action against those behind it.

"People who spread peace and harmony are remembered in history and it is testing times for us and the whole country is looking at Delhi and we will spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood," he said in a tweet.

