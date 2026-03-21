West Bengal elections 2026: TMC, BJP workers clash in Baranagar over posters; security tightened | VIDEO

Baranagar:

Violence erupted in Baranagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday after workers and supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with each other ahead of the upcoming two-phase assembly elections in the state.

The incident happened at the Tobin Road crossing in Baranagar, with sources and eyewitnesses saying that the clash erupted over putting up posters, hoardings and flexes for election campaigning. Initially, there were arguments, but it later turned into a fight, with both parties blaming each other for the violence.

In Baranagar, the TMC has fielded Sayantika Bandyopadhyay, while the BJP nominee is Sajal Ghosh. The incident sparked tensions in the constituency, forcing the police and central forces to intervene. The security personnel, however, had a tough time controlling the situation as hundreds of supporters of the BJP and the TMC had gathered there.

Later, many personnel were deployed, and the drama ended after around an hour after the police convinced both sides to disperse. "The situation is normal... we are trying to control... once we have the idea, we will give... I received the information (about clashes) as per the routine," Baranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siddhartha Singh Dangi told news agency ANI.

Blame game erupts between TMC, BJP

Both the TMC and the BJP have blamed each other for the violence. The TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, said the BJP had brought some people to Baranagar from outside, alleging that the saffron party's workers even assaulted a handicapped person. It alleged that the BJP did this on purpose in view of the assembly polls.

"We were campaigning, but they (BJP) brought people from outside and assaulted our party workers. People will give a befitting reply to this. We were campaigning here peacefully. Everyone saw it. They brought people from outside and assaulted us. They were not from Baranagar. People of Baranagar will give a reply to this. BJP knows that it will lose," TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee told reporters.

However, the BJP refuted the allegations and claimed that the TMC workers had attacked its supporters. "They (TMC) attacked us last year also... We will not tolerate this anymore," BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh said.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.