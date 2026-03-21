Mamta Kulkarni, former Maha Mandleshwar, flaunts glamorous look in western outfit with friends; video viral

New Delhi:

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has taken the internet by storm after posting pictures and videos from her Goa vacation. For the unversed, in January 2026, Mamta Kulkarni announced her resignation from the post of Maha Mandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada.

She was seen for a long time wearing saffron robes and in the guise of a sadvi, but her sudden change in style has sparked discussions among internet users.

Mamta Kulkarni flaunts glamorous look in western outfit with friends

In one of the videos, Mamta Kulkarni informed her fans that she had arrived in Goa and introduced the friends and family accompanying her. For her airport look, she was seen wearing a glamorous red western outfit, accessorised with Meta AI black sunglasses. Take a look at some of her videos below:

Mamta Kulkarni appears as guest on Laughter Chef

Recently, Mamta Kulkarni appeared as a guest on Colors TV's hit show Laughter Chef Season 3. She also expressed her gratitude in a thank-you video from the set, where she can be heard saying, "Namaste, main Laughter Chef ke is manch par aane par bahut hi prasann aur bhavuk mehsoos kar rahi hoon. Main inki bahut kritagy hoon. In sab logon ne mere liye itni acchi cheezein ki hain, they have honoured me by celebrating my past and my beautiful songs. I am truly overwhelmed by their tribute to me." Take a look below:

More about Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni left film industry in early 2000s but she used to be a well-known Bollywood actress in the 1990s, famous for her bold and glamorous image. Her notable films include Karan Arjun, Aashik Awara, Donga Police, Gangster, and more.

Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Maha Mandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, cites personal spiritual path