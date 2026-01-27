Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Maha Mandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, cites personal spiritual path Mamta Kulkarni has announced her resignation from the post of Maha Mandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, stating that the decision was taken voluntarily and in a proper state of mind. She shared a written statement on Instagram.

Mamta Kulkarni, former actor, has announced her resignation from the post of Maha Mandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, stating that the decision has been taken voluntarily and in a proper state of mind. According to her statement, the resignation will take effect from January 27, 2026.

In her message, Mamta Kulkarni made it clear that her decision is not linked to any conflict or disagreement within the Akhada. She specifically stated that she has “no qualms with Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripati” and expressed gratitude and respect for the position that was bestowed upon her.

Explaining her decision, Mamta Kulkarni wrote in a post on Instagram that her spiritual journey now requires a different path. “I Mamta Mukund Kulkarni right fully in proper state of mind I am resigning from being a Maha Mandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada as of January 27th 2026. No qualms with Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripati all love for bestowing respect."

She continued, "It’s just that my spiritual knowledge will flow like J Krishna Murti. Truth doesn’t need clothes or stature."

She also referred to her guru, Shree Chaitnaya Gangagiri Nath, stating that he did not accept any formal titles. "My Guru Shree Chaitnaya Gangagiri Nath didn’t accept any," she penned, further adding, "I lived 25 years life of aesthetic will practice same in silence and part my knowledge wherever and whenever needed irrespective of any party or attributed to any specific group or like minded.”

Mamta Kulkarni was a guest on Aap Ki Adalat in February 2025, hosted by India TV's Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. On the show, Kulkarni denied the allegations that she paid a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore to the head of Kinnar Akhara to become Mahamandaleshwar. "Forget Rs 10 crore; I do not have even Rs 1 crore with me. My bank accounts are frozen. I had to borrow Rs 2 lakh from somebody to offer as 'dakshina' to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar," she said.

The former film star also said, ''Three of my apartments are lying in disrepair, infested with termites because they have not been opened for the last 23 years. I cannot describe the financial crisis I am going through", adding, "The CBI official who deliberately added my name to the case wanted to become Commissioner, but he was removed from his position in a humiliating manner later. The High Court dismissed the case."

While ruling out her return to films, Mamta Kulkarni said, "Now I am a sannyasin full time. Like milk that has been turned into ghee, it cannot get back its original shape. I have also decided not to return to films. I have lived like a tapaswini (sanyasin) for 23 years."

She added, "Even now, on Instagram, my fans tell me they want to see me in a sequel to Karan Arjun, but I have made up my mind not to return to films. Ab Lautne Ka Sawaal Nahin Uthata (No question of returning)."

