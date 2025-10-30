Mamta Kulkarni clarifies 'Dawood Ibrahim is not a terrorist' statement, mentions ex-husband Vicky Goswami Mamta Kulkarni, at an event in Gorakhpur, said that she has never been associated with Dawood Ibrahim. Hours later, she clarified her own remarks following an uproar.

New Delhi:

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni sparked outrage after she spoke about Dawood Ibrahim at an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Hours later, she clarified her comments following an uproar.

Mamta Kulkarni, at the press meet, said, "Dawood Ibrahim se durr durr se koi lena dena nahi hain. Kisi ek ka naam zaroor tha, lekin agar aap dekhoge toh usne koi bomb blast ya anti-national cheez nahi ki thi desh ke andar. Main uske saath toh nahi hoon, lekin he is not some terrorist. Apko uska difference bhi samajh mein aana chahiye. Aap jab Dawood ka naam lete ho, usmein mera naam juda hain, usne kabhi bomb blast nahi kiya kabhi Bombay ke andar. Kabhi suna aapne? Dawood ka kabhi naam tha hi nahi. Dawood ko main kabhi jeevan mein nahi mili (I am not associated to Dawood Ibrahim, but he wasn't involved in the bomb blast or any anti-national activity. I am not with him, but he is not some terrorist. You should understand the difference. Whenever you take Dawood’s name, my name gets linked with it. He never carried out any bomb blast in Bombay. Have you ever heard of that? Dawood’s name was never involved. I have never met Dawood in my life)." The video went viral in no time, leading to social media uproar. Take a look:

However, a day later, on October 30, Mamta Kulkarni clarified her own statement, stating that people should listen to her words properly and utilise their wisdom like sages and saints. She added that her name was never linked to Dawood. For some time, she was associated with Vicky Goswami, her former husband, and that his name was never involved in any anti-national activities. Watch the video here:

This is a developing story.