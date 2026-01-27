Welcome To The Jungle release date announced; Akshay Kumar film avoids clash with Dhamaal 4 Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff, has wrapped production and is set to release in theatres in June 2026. The comedy film will arrive a week before Dhamaal 4.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has been in the production stage for quite sometime now. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film, which is mounted on a massive scale with an ensemble cast, has finally been wrapped. Along with the completion of shooting, the makers have now locked and announced a fresh release date for the film. It narrowly escapes clash with Dhamaal 4.

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. For the unversed, the film has been much-delayed, and was previously marked for release on Christmas 2024.

Welcome To The Jungle release date out

Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The date becomes particularly significant as it places the film’s release exactly a week ahead of Dhamaal 4, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3. Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is also positioned as a slapstick-heavy comic entertainer.

However, the only challenge for both films could be the fact that both Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 cater to a similar audience base. With only a one-week window before Dhamaal 4 arrives, Welcome To The Jungle will have limited time for a clear run at the box office.

Welcome To The Jungle: Cast

An interesting common thread between Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 is Arshad Warsi - he plays a key role in both comedy franchises.

Beyond its leading star cast, Welcome To The Jungle boasts of having a team of over 30 mainstream actors. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain and Sayaji Shinde.

