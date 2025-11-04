Akshay Kumar romances Disha Patani in Uncha Lamba Kad remix, mentions 'Queen' Katrina Kaif | Watch After 18 years, a remix of Katrina Kaif's famous song has been made, in which Akshay Kumar can be seen romancing Disha Patani.

New Delhi:

The remix era is underway in Bollywood. Several old songs are being reinvented with a Western touch. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has also joined the bandwagon, remixing an 18-year-old song Uncha Lamba Kad also featuring Katrina Kaif for his film Welcome to the Jungle.

After Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2 and Jolly LLB 3, he is set to return to audiences with Welcome to the Jungle. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal, among other 17 actors.

Akshay Kumar mentions Katrina Kaif in lastest post

Akshay Kumar has now shared a glimpse of the first song from Welcome to the Jungle on his official Instagram account. Disha Patani also appears alongside him in the song. The hit song is from the comedy film Welcome, which has been remixed and released after 18 years.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, 'From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3'.

Social media users' reactions

Fans are loving the idea of ​​bringing this song back. A user wrote, 'Can't wait for Welcome to the Jungle, and Katrina Kaif saying yes to this song adds the perfect touch. December 2025 is going to be full of excitement.'

Another user wrote, '18 years on, but this song still reigns supreme, Akki sir. Katrina will always be the OG queen. We can't wait for this jungle blast.'

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer, Welcome to the Jungle, will release on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Krushna Abhishek in supporting roles.

