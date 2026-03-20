'Banglar jonno didir 10 protigya': Mamata Banerjee releases TMC's manifesto for Bengal polls

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released the manifesto of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the two-phase assembly polls in the state. Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth straight term, said the manifesto has her 10 'protigyas' (pledges), which will be fulfilled once her party returns to power after the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, the TMC supremo stated that her 10 pledges will help in developing the state further, as she continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for 'conspiring' against her government. "We see a lot of conspiracies during elections, but this time they've crossed all limits," Banerjee said.

What are 'didir 10 protigya'?

Under Lakshmir Bhandar, with an increase of ₹500, women will continue to receive monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 for General category beneficiaries (₹18,000 annually) and ₹1,700 for SC/ST beneficiaries (₹20,400 annually). Banglar Yuba-Sathi will be continued by the government, extending financial support of ₹1,500 per month (₹18,000 annually) to unemployed youth. A ₹30,000 crore Agri-Budget will be instituted to ensure continued assistance to farm families, provide support to landless farmers, and enable holistic upgradation of the agricultural sector. Every family in Bengal will have a pucca house. Every household will have access to piped drinking water. The government will organise annual Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town to ensure effective doorstep delivery of healthcare. The TMC will ensure the holistic infrastructural upgradation of all Government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan. The TMC work to make Bengal the gateway of trade for Eastern India, with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure, and a state-of-the-art Global Trade Centre. It will also strive to ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for all existing beneficiaries, while gradually extending the safety net to all eligible senior citizens. It has promised to establish seven new districts and expand the number of Urban Local Bodies through a comprehensive geographical reorganisation.

Banerjee continues to attack BJP

Meanwhile, Banerjee also continued to attack the BJP and claimed that an "unofficial President's Rule" has been imposed in West Bengal, as the saffron party knows it will be defeated in the assembly elections. She also claimed that the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) are planning delimitation of constituencies to help the BJP win next Lok Sabha elections.

During the press conference, the chief minister alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is conspiring to snatch the citizenship of the people using the Census and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after the West Bengal elections. She even claimed that people of a particular community were allegedly targeted during the SIR drive in the state.

"Those posted here as observers don't know the area or the state; they don't know anything about the state. How can they perform their duties? President's rule has been replaced by undeclared President's rule. Modiji, you're fighting here under undeclared President's rule because they're jealous of Bengal. They've derailed the entire system," she said.