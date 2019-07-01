100 year old temple vandalised in Chandni Chowk; Purani Dilli tense

Image Source : PTI Temple vandalised in central Delhi after communities clash over parking issue

Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi area became a center point to clashes that broke out between two communities reportedly over a parking issue.

A video went viral online which showed a man claiming to have been beaten up by some people (suspepected to be drunk) over a parking issue.

The incident soon flared up with some people of a different community vandalising a temple in the area, triggering communal tension.

As per reports around 200 entered the temple and vandalised it. The group first entered the house and beat up a man and before targeting the temple.

This incident took place on Sunday night around 10 PM.

Delhi Police is at the scene as situation remained tense. Police were looking into the matter as security remains tight in the area to avoid any further violence.

In a tweet Delhi Police said: After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy.