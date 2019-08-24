PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley while addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

Remembering Arun Jaitley on his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Finance Minister, who passed away on Saturday. He also said that it is hard for him to imagine that he lost two of BJP's great ministers in the same month.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community in Bahrain, reacts on the demise of #ArunJaitley: I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former Defence Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun went away. pic.twitter.com/k89SCRZbMG — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

While addressing the Indian community in Bahrain, PM Modi said, "I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun passed away."

Prime Minister Modi is on middle east tour, during which he addressed the Indian community in Bahrain.

The prime minister arrived here from the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

On Sunday, he will witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region.

