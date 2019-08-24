Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley while addressing Indian community in Bahrain

PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley while addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Remembering Arun Jaitley on his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Finance Minister, who passed away on Saturday. He also said that it is hard for him to imagine that he lost two of BJP's great ministers in the same month.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 22:26 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley
Image Source : TWITTER

PM Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

Remembering Arun Jaitley on his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Finance Minister, who passed away on Saturday. He also said that it is hard for him to imagine that he lost two of BJP's great ministers in the same month.

While addressing the Indian community in Bahrain, PM Modi said, "I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun passed away."

Prime Minister Modi is on middle east tour, during which he addressed the Indian community in Bahrain.

The prime minister arrived here from the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

On Sunday, he will witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region.

ALSO READ | Arun Jaitley no more: Condolences pour in for the BJP stalwart

ALSO READ | Jaitley's Amritsar connection & love for 'Amritsari kulchas'

ALSO READ | Lost a close friend of over five decades: Rajat Sharma mourns Arun Jaitley's demise

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRIP Arun Jaitley: Kailash Colony mourns its most famous resident Next StoryWoman, son electrocuted by table fan in Uttar Pradesh  