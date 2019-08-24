Lost a close friend for over five decades: Rajat Sharma mourns Arun Jaitley's demise

Former Union Minister and India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma at a conclave of India TV earlier this year.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma has expressed deep sorrow on the passing away of Arun Jaitley, former Union Minister and his close friend.

"I have lost a dear and close friend for five decades," Rajat Sharma said. "In his passing away, India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," Rajat Sharma said.

Arun Jaitley passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday. He breathed his last at 12.07 pm. Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors.

#ArunJaitley , my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. @arunjaitley — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर से एक शून्य जैसा पैदा हो गया है। समझ में नहीं आता क्या भूलूं, क्या याद रखूं । देश के लिए अरुण जी प्रखर नेता, ओजस्वी वक्ता, कुशल प्रशासक, तेज़ तर्रार वकील और निष्कलंक व्यक्तित्व के धनी इंसान थे, — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

लेकिन मेरे लिए अरुण जेटली इन सबसे अलग अच्छे दोस्त, मार्गदर्शक और बड़े भाई थे। आज मैंने अपना बड़ा भाई, अपना अच्छा दोस्त खोया है। उनके जाने से पैदा हुआ शून्य कभी नहीं भर पाएगा। ईश्वर अरुण जेटली की पुण्यात्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। https://t.co/3kFwaEwvA3 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health.

