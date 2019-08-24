Image Source : PTI/FILE Arun Jaitley no more: Condolences pour in for the BJP stalwart

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was not only one of the tallest BJP leaders but also the party troubleshooter who had unprecedented acceptability in the opposition ranks. Probably that explains the condolences that are pouring in after his demise from all possible quarters.

Condolences have been pouring in for the former Union Minister.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma expressed profound grief on former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's demise.

अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर से एक शून्य जैसा पैदा हो गया है। समझ में नहीं आता क्या भूलूं, क्या याद रखूं । देश के लिए अरुण जी प्रखर नेता, ओजस्वी वक्ता, कुशल प्रशासक, तेज़ तर्रार वकील और निष्कलंक व्यक्तित्व के धनी इंसान थे, — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

लेकिन मेरे लिए अरुण जेटली इन सबसे अलग अच्छे दोस्त, मार्गदर्शक और बड़े भाई थे। आज मैंने अपना बड़ा भाई, अपना अच्छा दोस्त खोया है। उनके जाने से पैदा हुआ शून्य कभी नहीं भर पाएगा। ईश्वर अरुण जेटली की पुण्यात्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। https://t.co/3kFwaEwvA3 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

Former Union minister and MP Shashi Tharoor condoles the death of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley. Despite political differences with Jaitely, Tharoor said they had enjoyed a healthy, mutual respect.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expresses grief on the passing away of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's statement on former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise. pic.twitter.com/P6iQjs0GJJ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind said Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding, while remembering Jaitley's immense contribution to nation building,

Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that the Prime Minister should not cancel his current foreign tour.

Taking on to Twitter, PM Modi in a series of Tweet said Jaitley was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India’s economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to him.

I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley,a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 24, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley's demise is a personal loss for him.

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।



उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Editor-in-Chief Chairman, India TV Rajat Sharma took to the social media to condole Jaitley's demise, says India has lost an able administrator.

#ArunJaitley, my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.

@arunjaitley

#ArunJaitley , my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. @arunjaitley — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani tweeted:

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means. Orator par excellence, legal luminary

@arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends.

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation.



He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid rich tributes to her predecessor Arun Jaitley, describing him as a mentor with matchless astuteness.

"No words can describe the loss of Shri Arun Jaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match," she said in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her grief at the sad demise of Arun Jaitley.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers", she tweeted.

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019

Jaitley had great intellect, knowledge, says Pranab Mukherjee

Condoling the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former president Pranab Mukherjee said that he was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge.

"Deeply saddened at the untimely passing away of Arun Jaitley. Visited him just day before and prayed for his speedy recovery. He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers," Mukherjee tweeted.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: Sad to hear that former Union Minister #ArunJaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.

Remembering Jaitley, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said though he and Jaitley was polar opposite in ideology but was his mentor in his early years in Parliament.

Polar opposite in ideology; across the floor in Rajya Sabha, occasional duellist in the media. And yet. He was my mentor in my early years in Parliament, advisor about the tenor of debates. An Opponent and a Gentleman. Mr Arun Jaitley. Gone, too soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 24, 2019

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief.

"On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief," he tweeted.

The Congress Party Tweeted: We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief.



Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said Jaitley's contribution to the politics of the country will not be forgotten.

Jaitley's demise 'big loss' for country, legal fraternity, says Attorney General K K Venugopal

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Saturday termed the passing away of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley as a "big loss" for the country, his party and the legal fraternity.

Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.

"His death is not only a loss for the country but also the legal community and his political party," news agency PTI quoted Venugopal as saying.

"We all will be missing him and his memory will last for long future to come (sic)," he added.

In his condolence message, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Arun His contribution to the development of the country will always be remembered.

Meanwhile, all programmes of Raghubar Das scheduled for today and tomorrow, have been postponed in view of former Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley's demise.

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh chief minister condole Jaitley's death.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in his condolence message, recalled the services rendered by Jaitley to the nation and prayed that the former Finance Minister's soul may rest in peace. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of the BJP stalwart and conveyed his deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Jaitley has been a legal luminary and an articulate parliamentarian who made his indelible mark on the political landscape during the Narendra Modi government. May his soul rest in peace," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person. His contribution to governance has been profound. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and followers,"

Jaitley's 'sound legal advise' was trusted across political divide, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

With the passing away of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost a brilliant parliamentarian, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose advise was trusted by all in public life across the political divide, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Saturday.

"It is a great loss for the nation, the Indian polity and the legal fraternity," Mehta told PTI, condoling the former Union Minister's demise.

The Solicitor General said Jaitley always left a lasting imprint on anyone he came in touch with and as a senior advocate, guided his political and professional colleagues with mature legal advice and "stood by them during the most adverse circumstances".

"He will be remembered as a sane voice, a dependable friend, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose sound legal advise was trusted by all persons in public life across the political divide," Mehta added.

Union Minister Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said: "I am deeply pained at the sad demise of my brother and my mentor. He was always available for all of us with his sage advice. It is a great personal loss for me and my family."