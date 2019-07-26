Gujarat ACP who suspended lady constable for TikTok video now appears in another | WATCH

A lady cop was suspended earlier this week for shooting a TikTok video inside a police station in Gujarat's Mehsana. Now, the woman cop who had ordered her suspension, has herself appeared in a TikTok video.

On July 24, Apurva Chaudhary grooved on famous tracks inside the police station and posted her videos on TikTok. This led to her suspension.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad city Manjita Vanzara, the cop who ordered her suspension is now seen in a TikTok video, stirring up the controversy.

Gujarat DGP has taken note, and an advisory is likely to be issued.

WATCH VIDEO: