All work, no play? Lady cop suspended for TikTok video in Gujarat | WATCH

TikTok video lands Gujarat woman constable in serious trouble

All work, no play makes Jack a dull boy! Well, this proverb has proved disastrous for a lady cop in Gujarat's Mehsana.

On-duty cop Apurva Chaudhary had little idea of what was to follow as she grooved on famous tracks and posted her videos on TikTok.

But you would definitely think how is this wrong. There is a catch.

Chaudhary recorded her TikTok videos inside a police station in Langhanaj. That is when the Mehsana Police took note of the incident and suspended her.

WATCH VIDEOS: