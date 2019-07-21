Navy chief to commission 5th Dornier Squadron on Monday

Image Source : PTI Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh will commission the Indian Navy's fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron in Chennai on Monday, officials said.

The Squadron will operate the indigenous Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built maritime surveillance version of the multi-role Dornier 228 short-range reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai Airport.

"The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment which include advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features that would enhance maritime domain awareness of Indian Navy and be a force multiplier during Search and Rescue (SAR) operations," the officials said.

Commissioning of the Air Squadron under Eastern Naval Command would further strengthen Indian Navy's efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safeguarding maritime interests in the Eastern Seaboard of India, the officials added.

