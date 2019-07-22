Maharashtra: Muslim youths threatened after they refuse to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; heavy security deployed in area

Image Source : ANI Muslim men in Aurangabad forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

In yet another incident of violence over religious slogans, two Muslim youths were allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from Aurangabad in the state late on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

According to one of the victims, the incident took place at Azad Chowk when he with his friend was out for work. They were forced to chant religious slogans by some miscreants who arrived in a car.

"They asked us to chant Jai Shri Ram, which we refused. They did not thrash us. They threatened us and fled," Aamer told ANI.

The incident was also recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Meanwhile, heavy police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

In the recent past, a number of such incidents have been reported, wherein youths have been tortured and even killed over chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Last week, a man in Aurangabad alleged he was thrashed for refusing to chant the Jai Shri Ram slogan.

Begampura Police Inspector Madhukar Sawant confirmed a complaint was received in this regard. He, however, declined to give further information saying that facts will be revealed after completion of the investigation.

Last month, a similar incident in Jharkhand triggered widespread anger when a Muslim was brutally assaulted for hours over theft, and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' Four days after the assault the man succumbed to his injuries.

