Most challans for dangerous driving after amended Motor Vehicle Act

Dangerous driving, driving without seat belt, and riding without helmet were among the most number of challans which the Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted after the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Bill, 2019.

Narender Singh Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi Traffic Police said "On September 1 which was the first day of the implementation 45 challans were issued for drunken driving, 557 for dangerous driving, 207 for red light jumping, 195 for not wearing seat belt while driving and 337 for riding without a helmet."

Traffic officials stated that a change was visible on Monday morning as most of the people were seen abiding by rules. Police were deployed at various intersections to ensure the enforcement was successfully implemented. A traffic official stated that most people said they were unaware of the new rules.

In order to prevent incidents of misbehaviour traffic officials are wearing body cameras so that the process is recorded.

"626 body-worn cameras have been given to traffic officials. Besides this 42 challans for overspeeding and 28 challans for triple riding were also issued. Currently, all challans are court challans as the machine does not have the facility to compound the challan on the spot," added the police officer.

